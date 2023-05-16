|
NATIONAL PEDIATRIC CANCER FOUNDATION HOSTED "FASHION FUNDS THE CURE" IN TAMPA TO INSPIRE PEDIATRIC CANCER PATIENTS
TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) presented "Fashion Funds the Cure" at Raymond James Stadium and honored the lives of pediatric cancer warriors in an upscale fashion event. Each Tampa child battling cancer had the opportunity to express what they want to be when they grow up and walk the runway as the crowd celebrated their dreams.
"We are grateful for all of the children at this event and the people supporting them. They represent the 43 children diagnosed with cancer every day in the US and the need for better treatment options," said CEO of NPCF David Frazer. "Through this event alone, the foundation raised $650,000, and we are honored to now fund more research to identify promising, less toxic, novel therapies to treat and eliminate childhood cancer."
On Friday night, seventeen children were featured alongside multiple celebrities and companies:
The US government only spends 4% of the millions of dollars devoted to cancer research on pediatric cancer. Our team at the NPCF is able to continue to help fund the cure through our nationwide runway tour, keeping these children top of mind as they fight this disease each day. To donate or learn more, please visit NationalPCF.org.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL PEDIATRIC CANCER FOUNDATION:
The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to funding research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. Our purpose is to reduce the side effects of current treatments, improve survival rates, and eliminate childhood cancer. Donors can be confident their dollars are spent effectively as the NPCF has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for financial health and transparency for the 11th consecutive year. The NPCF is the top-rated childhood cancer-related nonprofit for this distinction. To learn more about the foundation, visit NationalPCF.org
