NATIONAL PEDIATRIC CANCER FOUNDATION HOSTED "FASHION FUNDS THE CURE" IN TAMPA TO INSPIRE PEDIATRIC CANCER PATIENTS

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) presented "Fashion Funds the Cure" at Raymond James Stadium and honored the lives of pediatric cancer warriors in an upscale fashion event. Each Tampa child battling cancer had the opportunity to express what they want to be when they grow up and walk the runway as the crowd celebrated their dreams.

"We are grateful for all of the children at this event and the people supporting them. They represent the 43 children diagnosed with cancer every day in the US and the need for better treatment options," said CEO of NPCF David Frazer. "Through this event alone, the foundation raised $650,000, and we are honored to now fund more research to identify promising, less toxic, novel therapies to treat and eliminate childhood cancer."

On Friday night, seventeen children were featured alongside multiple celebrities and companies:

Six-year-old "Charlie" led the lineup with MLB Hall of Fame & Atlanta Braves player – Chipper Jones – who played catch with Charlie on the runway.

Four-year-old "Triniti" danced down the runway with an ensemble of ballet dancers from Tampa City Ballet and the University of Tampa .

Seven-year-old "Gage" forecasted the weather with Tampa Meteorologists WFLA TV 8 Amanda Holly, and Fox 13 David Osterberg and Tony Sadiku .

Seven-year-old "John" – our future doctor was mentored by Dr. Trish Larkin – St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

Ten-year-old "Elizabeth" expressed her desire to be a fashion designer with Christina Sparks – CEO of Soulgani activewear.

Three-year-old "Leo" scored a huge goal skating on the runway with Tampa Bay Lightning's Vinnie Lecavalier and Braydon Coldburn , and the Tampa Bay Bulls Hockey club

Six-year-old "Kyla" showcased her future veterinary skills with the Humane Society's Dr. Eric Pindar and SPCA's Dr. Sharon Pindar

Seventeen-year-old "Misael" – a future entomologist hunted several large bugs with researchers from the University of Florida

X year-old "Hayley" – wants to be a Herpetologist and study amphibians and was escorted by the Suncoast Herpetologist Society

Ten-year-old "Sophia" – a future chef – cooked up the runway with First Watch Head Chef – Shane Schaibly , Chef Amanda Magadan with Savor Life, and Streetlight Taco's Executive Chef – Michael Brannock

Seventeen-year-old "Jayden" who wants to be a football player, scored a huge win with TB Buccaneer Charles Snowden

Six-year-old "Aviana" – was not able to participate, but our future pizza chef – still took a "slice out of cancer" with Marco's Pizza mascot and Franchise owners Jon & Robin Gaudineer and Scott Becker

Eight-year-old "Alyza" portrayed her desire to be a child life specialist with a team from St. Josephs' Children's Hospital: Erin Frost , Hayleigh Larmore , Hannah Murry , and Liz Walters

Nine-year-old "Gavin" showed he will wrestler cancer with known wrestlers Apollo Crew and Omos Omogbehi

Five-year-old "Bexley" celebrated Mother's Day by walking along the runway with her mom Jenny and Grandmother Deb.

Nine-year-old "Tyler" shared his future sports broadcasting skills with ESPN personality and cancer survivor Merril Hoge

Seven-year-old "Ben" – marveled everyone with an entire cast of Marvel Characters: Captain Marvel, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Storm, and Iron Man.

The US government only spends 4% of the millions of dollars devoted to cancer research on pediatric cancer. Our team at the NPCF is able to continue to help fund the cure through our nationwide runway tour, keeping these children top of mind as they fight this disease each day. To donate or learn more, please visit NationalPCF.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PEDIATRIC CANCER FOUNDATION:

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to funding research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. Our purpose is to reduce the side effects of current treatments, improve survival rates, and eliminate childhood cancer. Donors can be confident their dollars are spent effectively as the NPCF has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for financial health and transparency for the 11th consecutive year. The NPCF is the top-rated childhood cancer-related nonprofit for this distinction. To learn more about the foundation, visit NationalPCF.org

