|
02.12.2022 20:00:00
NATIONAL PRESIDENT MARATEA STATEMENT ON CONGRESSIONAL ACTION
WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Senate voted to pass legislation to impose the terms of the recent Tentative Agreement for the remaining four (4) unions who failed to ratify their agreement. However, the Senate did not pass the resolution to provide paid sick days to railroad workers.
Today's vote by the Senate is no surprise. Historically, Congress has been extremely reluctant to meddle directly in labor contract matters, other than to impose the results of the Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) – which is what happened today.
Regardless of our feelings on the outcome of the vote today, union members should not discount the lengths to which the Biden Administration went to deliver a Presidential Emergency Board with strong recommendations that provided our members with record wage increases, preserved our healthcare (which was under assault), and even provided an extra paid day off.
Contact: Kevin Gifford, Director of Communications
Transportation Communications Union/IAM
(301) 840-8741
giffordk@tcunion.org
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-president-maratea-statement-on-congressional-action-301692764.html
SOURCE Transportation Communications Union
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.