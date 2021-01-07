National Press Club and Journalism Institute Leadership Deplore Violence at U.S. Capitol and Commend Reporters for Courageous Coverage

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a joint statement on today's violence at the U.S. Capital from National Press Club President Michael Freedman and National Press Club Journalism Institute President Angela Greiling Keane:

We are distressed and deeply saddened by the violence at the U.S. Capitol today. Once again, readers, viewers and listeners are relying on reporters demonstrating courage and resolve in witnessing and reporting this attack on our democracy.

Journalists today are working under dangerous circumstances in and around the U.S. Capitol. We commend them for their bravery in working to get the news out during terrifying moments for them and the lawmakers and congressional staff they cover.

