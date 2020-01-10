NATIONAL Public Relations announces two executive hires in New Brunswick and Newfoundland

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - NATIONAL Public Relations is proud to announce the addition of two notable leaders in Atlantic Canada, coinciding with its continued regional capacity and network in sustainability, healthcare, infrastructure, energy and cannabis, and NATIONAL's leadership in sharing Atlantic Canadian success stories with the country.

Anne McInerney joins the Firm as Associate Vice President in Saint John, effective January 6, 2020. Anne brings more than 20 years of senior level communications expertise to the Firm. Before joining NATIONAL, she was the Vice President of a boutique marketing communications agency in Saint John. She also served as Assistant Deputy Minister, Corporate Communications for the Province of New Brunswick.

Prior to her work managing communications for the provincial government, Anne held senior-level communications positions with the Government of Canada's Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) in Moncton and in healthcare with Edmonton's Capital Health Regional Health Authority and Stollery Children's Hospital. She started her career with Calder Bateman Communications, a leading advertising, marketing, design, public relations and brand management agency in Edmonton.

Ronalda (Ronnie) Walsh joins the St. John's team as Associate Vice President, effective January 6, 2020. Ronnie is a senior communications strategist and certified change management practitioner. For more than 20 years, she has helped clients across the country connect and collaborate to share their stories, engage with stakeholders, manage change in their business, and navigate some of the most challenging crisis situations.

Ronnie's career began as a journalist for many news organizations including CBC. She has worked as an investigative journalist, senior producer, and national news anchor. After more than a decade in the media, she made the move to communications where she served as Director of Communications with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Research and Development Corporation and RSA Canada. Most recently, she has run her own independent consultancy providing strategic communications advice for clients in healthcare, mining and non-profit sectors.

