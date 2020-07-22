National Rebound in Plastic Surgery Interest Rings Especially True in Beverly Hills, Says Dr. J Plastic Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 14article on ABC News reports on statements from the American Society of Plastic Surgery that public interest in all types of plastic surgeries is on the rise nationally, according to the organization's statistics. The organization noted that breast augmentation and liposuction were among the most commonly sought after procedures and that Botox and other "lunchtime" procedures remain very popular. Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., known to his patients simply as Dr. J, says that the national statistics ring true for him in terms of the interest in obtaining procedures that he is seeing at his Beverly Hills office.

Dr. J says that, during the March and April lockdown, people were naturally leery of stepping into a doctor's office, and, in any case, non-emergency procedures were out of the question during the period. However, as medical providers of all sorts have developed additional protocols to reduce the threat of the spread of any microbes at their offices and doctors have been permitted to start performing non-emergency procedures, people have started seriously again about what plastic surgeries they might like to obtain. Dr. J notes that he has always gone by the strictest protocols in terms of ensuring that plastic surgeries and other procedures are safe and sanitary. However, with the additional concerns related to COVID-19, he has undertaken measures to minimize direct contacts between patients and staff for the protection of all parties.

The double-board certified plastic surgeon notes that he is continuing to offers patients the option of virtual consultations but, now that visiting the office while wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance from others is now accepted practice, in-person consultations are available as well. Naturally, however, patients are asked to postpone any appointments if they don't feel well or are suffering from a fever or respiratory symptoms.

Otherwise, says Dr. J. whether patients are contemplating breast or body contouring procedures such as tummy tucks, facelifts, or rhinoplasty, he encourages them to get in touch. Right now, he notes, the public health crisis looks to be with us for at least another several months. Waiting for the perfect time to do anything is never a great idea, adds the doctor, because perfect times don't really exist. Of course, if patients have any questions or concerns relating to the safety of procedures in regards to preventing the spread of illnesses or any other matters, he and his team are always happy to answer, says Dr. J.

Readers who would like to learn more about an in-person or virtual consultation may call (310) 228-3151. Dr. J's qualifications as a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon double-board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery can be seen online.

SOURCE Dr. J Plastic Surgery