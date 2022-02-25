National Restaurant Association Has Really Bad News for the Industry: What Real Estate Investors Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no secret that restaurants were among the hardest-hit businesses during the pandemic. Early in the crisis, food establishments were forced to shutter to in-person diners. Then, once allowed to reopen, they faced ongoing restrictions that were lifted, eventually, but at a time when supplies became harder to procure, and workers became harder to hire.At this point, many restaurants are struggling due to higher food and labor costs and continuing supply chain hiccups. And despite many consumers being eager to return to restaurants after staying away for much of the pandemic, the outlook for restaurants is still overwhelmingly bleak.The National Restaurant Association recently issued a dire warning to the industry: It will never return to its pre-pandemic state. The trade group insists that 2022 will be a new normal for the sector, and whether that's good or bad is yet to be determined.Continue reading