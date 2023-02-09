|
09.02.2023 14:40:39
National Retail Properties Guides FY23 In Line With Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, real estate investment trust National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) initiated its Core FFO, AFFO and net earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects core FFO in a range of $3.14 to $3.20 per share, AFFO in a range of $3.19 to $3.25 per share and net earnings in a range of $1.87 to $1.93 per share, plus $1.27 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs.
On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu National Retail Properties IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.23
|Ausblick: National Retail Properties zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: National Retail Properties präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
13.11.22
|5 Reasons Why National Retail Properties Can Keep Raising Its Dividend (MotleyFool)
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: National Retail Properties gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.22
|Here's Why National Retail Properties Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock (MotleyFool)
|
18.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: National Retail Properties legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu National Retail Properties IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|National Retail Properties IncShs
|42,78
|-1,49%