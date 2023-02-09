09.02.2023 14:40:39

National Retail Properties Guides FY23 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, real estate investment trust National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) initiated its Core FFO, AFFO and net earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects core FFO in a range of $3.14 to $3.20 per share, AFFO in a range of $3.19 to $3.25 per share and net earnings in a range of $1.87 to $1.93 per share, plus $1.27 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

