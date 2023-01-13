|
13.01.2023 22:05:00
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 DIVIDEND TAX STATUS
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), a real estate investment trust, announced today that 99.8301% of the dividends paid to common shareholders in 2022 are classified for federal income tax purposes as a taxable distribution. The tax attributes of the dividends paid per share are outlined below.
Total
Ordinary
(Box 1a)
Non-taxable
(Box 3)
Section 199A
Dividends (1)
Common Stock (CUSIP: 637417106)
100.0000 %
99.8301 %
0.1699 %
99.8301 %
$2.160000
$2.156330
$0.003670
$2.156330
(1)
Dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business
"The common dividend of $2.16 per share paid in 2022 marked the thirty-third consecutive annual dividend increase for National Retail Properties," said Kevin Habicht, Chief Financial Officer. "This consistent dividend, in good times and challenging times, has been an important part of the company's total return to shareholders."
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2022, the company owned 3,349 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 34.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-retail-properties-inc-announces-2022-dividend-tax-status-301721501.html
SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu National Retail Properties IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu National Retail Properties IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|National Retail Properties IncShs
|43,89
|0,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.