|
03.05.2022 14:33:33
National Retail Properties, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $81.37 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $52.10 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $190.28 million from $179.78 million last year.
National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $81.37 Mln. vs. $52.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $190.28 Mln vs. $179.78 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu National Retail Properties IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: National Retail Properties legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: National Retail Properties legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Ausblick: National Retail Properties informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: National Retail Properties stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|National Retail Properties, inc (NNN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: National Retail Properties stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)