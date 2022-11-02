|
02.11.2022 13:35:27
National Retail Properties, Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $88.42 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $78.45 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $193.47 million from $180.36 million last year.
National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $88.42 Mln. vs. $78.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $193.47 Mln vs. $180.36 Mln last year.
