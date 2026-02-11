National Retail Properties Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides FY26 EPS In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - REIT National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) reported Wednesday that net earnings for the fourth quarter declined to $95.95 million or $0.51 per share from $97.89 million or $0.52 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Funds from Operations or FFO, available to common stockholders for the quarter were $163.80 million or $0.87 per share, up from $152.69 million or $0.82 per share last year.

Core FFO, available to common stockholders was $163.86 million or $0.87 per share, compared to $152.73 million or $0.82 per share a year ago.

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders was $164.98 million or $0.87 per share, compared to $154.06 million or $0.82 per share a year ago.

On average, three analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter grew to $238.40 million from $218.48 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $233.39 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects core FFO in a range of $3.47 to $3.53 per share, AFFO in a range of $3.52 to $3.58 per share and net earnings in a range of $2.02 to $2.08 per share.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $2.02 per share for the year.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, NNN is trading on the NYSE at $43.30, up $0.02 or 0.05 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com