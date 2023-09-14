|
14.09.2023 12:01:00
National Safety Council Releases Groundbreaking Study on the New Value of Safety: Transforming Modern Workplace Health and Wellbeing
In partnership with and funded by Lloyd's Register Foundation, this report dives into the interconnectedness of safety, sustainability and societal responsibility in the workplace
WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council, in collaboration with Lloyd's Register Foundation, is proud to unveil a groundbreaking report, New Value of Safety in a Changing World, which underscores the importance of embracing modern safety approaches and the profound impact of environment, health, and safety initiatives on organizations and society at large. The report dives into the interconnectedness of safety, sustainability and societal responsibility, marking a significant step forward in contemporary workplace safety.
"Feeling and being safe is a fundamental condition for our wellbeing but health and safety interventions in the workplace are often taken for granted and undervalued," said Dr Ruth Boumphrey, CEO of Lloyd's Register Foundation. "This groundbreaking research makes us rethink the value we put on safety and makes the case for better investment and support for new health and safety approaches."
This in-depth research delves into the critical role EHS plays in today's dynamic landscape, bridging scientific advancements, technological innovations, regulatory transformations and the pursuit of holistic wellbeing. It explores the convergence of safety with environment, social, and governance considerations, emphasizing the interconnectedness of these factors in shaping modern safety excellence.
"This report highlights the intricate relationship between EHS, sustainability and societal wellbeing, offering valuable insights into the transformative power of modern safety tools and initiatives," said John Dony, vice president of workplace strategy at the National Safety Council. "In an era defined by technological leaps, global wellbeing and economic challenges, and shifting cultural norms, understanding and embracing the critical role safety – and all it encompasses – plays in the workplace is a must, and it needs to start with an expanded, holistic approach. This report will not only help decision-makers advance safety but will also help workers across the globe live their fullest lives."
The New Value of Safety in a Changing World report highlights the following findings:
NSC recognizes the significance of the New Value of Safety in a Changing World report in guiding safety professionals, business executives, investors and policymakers. The report's distinct concepts and actionable insights empower stakeholders to engage with the benefits of modern EHS initiatives and make informed decisions related to safety strategies, best practices, investments and performance tracking.
To facilitate the adoption of the report's insights, NSC has developed an activation guide to equip organizations with practical tools to implement continuous improvement strategies and navigate the evolving EHS landscape. For more information on the new value of safety, please visit nsc.org/nvos.
About the National Safety Council
The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for nearly 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.
