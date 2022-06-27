|
27.06.2022 14:00:00
National Safety Council Urges Safe Driving this Independence Day Weekend
Analysis predicts 462 preventable deaths on U.S. roadways July 1-4
ITASCA, Ill., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council estimates 462 people may lose their lives on U.S. roads during Independence Day weekend in preventable crashes. According to newly released estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, U.S. roads are the most dangerous they've been in 16 years. With Independence Day being one of the most risky driving holidays of the year, NSC urges not only drivers, but all road users, whether they're biking, walking or otherwise mobile, to be safe.
"On a typical day, more than 100 people die on our roads, and that number is climbing," said Mark Chung, executive vice president, roadway practice at NSC. "Please take safety personally and follow our safe driving tips to ensure you get to where you want to go as safely as possible. Your life and those you love may depend on it."
The National Safety Council implores all drivers to adhere to the following safe driving tips this weekend:
In addition to promoting safe driving behaviors among individuals, the National Safety Council recognizes the need for action to address the urgency of this national traffic safety crisis—because the onus of preventing deaths on our roads is not entirely on individual drivers.
NSC and its allies on Capitol Hill, at the U.S. Department of Transportation, and across safety and advocacy groups understand the commitment to a Safe System approach is necessary because much of our current roadway system is built to maximize throughput, not safety. To that end, on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. ET at the National Press Club in Washington, NSC will unveil the executive summary of its new report, Mobility, Technology and Safety: The Next 20 Years. This event highlights the findings of the report, announces new, related initiatives from the National Safety Council, and calls on policymakers to take decisive action around the troubling trend of traffic fatalities. NSC will utilize the conclusions of this new report to identify, track, and advocate for priority actions for the federal government. To register to attend this event virtually, click here.
For more safety tips, visit nsc.org/saferoads. Review supplemental information about the Independence Day holiday fatality estimates, and additional motor vehicle data and research at injuryfacts.nsc.org.
About the National Safety Council
The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate–and has been for more than 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.
