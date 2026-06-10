Safety Income and Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046
|
10.06.2026 16:59:12
National Safety Month Spotlight: Anne Dempsey
As part of National Safety Month, we are proud to recognize Anne Dempsey, EHS Manager at Plug. Safety is at the core of everything we do, and Anne plays an important role in helping employees work safely while supporting operational excellence across the company. Through her leadership, collaboration, and commitment to continuous improvement, Anne helps strengthen the culture that keeps our teams safe every day.Supporting Safety Across PlugAnne works in Environmental, Health and Safety, supporting teams across Plug globally. Her role focuses on helping employees perform their work safely while supporting compliance, training, operational performance, and continuous improvement initiatives. She also supports larger corporate programs, including ISO 14001 implementation, contractor management, third party management systems, and safety information systems. What she enjoys most is that no two days are ever the same.Finding a Home in HydrogenBefore joining Plug, Anne worked in more traditional manufacturing environments. She was looking for an opportunity to be part of something that was growing and making a meaningful impact. Plug stood out because it combined safety, innovation, and energy transformation. The opportunity to help shape safety culture and standards within a developing industry was something she found especially exciting.Why Plug MattersFor Anne, Plug is more than a workplace. She appreciates the shared sense of purpose that exists across the company and the strong team mentality within operations and EHS. She believes one of Plug’s greatest strengths is the willingness of employees to speak up, solve problems, and support one another. As a parent, she is also proud to work in an industry focused on cleaner energy and long-term sustainability for future generations.Learning Through High Pressure SituationsOne of the most unique aspects of working in hydrogen is that many systems and challenges are still relatively new. Anne has been involved in investigations and responses to complex situations where teams needed to make important decisions under pressure. What stands out most to her is watching people from different departments come together to solve problems quickly and safely. Those experiences reinforced the importance of communication, teamwork, and trust.Building a Strong Safety CultureAnne believes one of the biggest challenges in EHS is maintaining strong safety standards while supporting rapid growth across multiple locations. She has learned that safety culture cannot be built through policies alone. It requires relationships, visibility, and listening to employees. Creating an environment where people feel comfortable speaking up before issues arise is something she sees as critical to success.Excited About Hydrogen’s FutureWhat excites Anne most about hydrogen is its long-term potential. She believes hydrogen can play a major role in supporting industries where traditional electrification may not always be practical. Working in an industry that continues to evolve provides an opportunity to help shape both operational and safety with the best practices for the future.A Philosophy of Continuous ImprovementAnne tries to leave things better than she found them, whether at work, at home, or in her interactions with others. She believes consistency, honesty, and how people respond during difficult situations matter more than titles or recognition. She also believes that learning never stops, no matter how much experience you have.Life Outside of WorkOutside of Plug, Anne enjoys spending time with her family and getting outdoors whenever possible. She loves traveling, being with friends, and learning new things. That curiosity and willingness to keep growing are qualities that serve her well in an industry where innovation and change are constant.During National Safety Month, we are proud to recognize Anne Dempsey for her contributions to building a safer workplace and supporting Plug’s mission every day.The post National Safety Month Spotlight: Anne Dempsey appeared first on Plug Power.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!