02.08.2022 15:32:00
National Spine Health Foundation Issues Backpack Safety Guide For Students, Families
From proper weight distribution to safe lifting, these tips will help keep kids' healthy all year
RESTON, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As children prepare to head back to school, many families are on the lookout for the perfect backpack to send with them. To help, the National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF) has issued a new Backpack Safety Guide allowing families to avoid placing undue strain on a child's back or neck.
"Families have a million things to think about with the return to school, and protecting their child's back is incredibly important," said Dr. Rita Roy, CEO of the National Spine Health Foundation. "This easy to understand guide will help parents and students find the right backpack, and reinforce proper wearing techniques to keep the whole family healthy."
The downloadable Backpack Safety Guide provides essential tips that can have a big impact on students' spinal wellness throughout the year:
If worn incorrectly, an otherwise stylish backpack can lead to spine problems which may cause pain, numbness, or weakness in the arms or legs. Backpacks don't have to mean back pain. Following these back-to-school tips will protect students of all ages.
To learn more, read the National Spine Health Foundation's Backpack Safety Guide here: https://spinehealth.org/backpack-tips/
About the National Spine Health Foundation
The National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF), a 501-C(3) nonprofit organization, is the only patient-centered non-profit organization dedicated to spine health education and advocacy. Learn more at spinehealth.org
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-spine-health-foundation-issues-backpack-safety-guide-for-students-families-301598014.html
SOURCE National Spine Health Foundation
