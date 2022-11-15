|
15.11.2022 15:05:00
National Spine Health Foundation Issues Holiday Safety Guide
From holiday travel to home decoration, these tips will keep the whole family safe this season.
RESTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans head into the holiday season, the hustle and bustle of decorating, traveling, and general merriment may lead to an increase in spinal injuries. To help, the National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF) today released a new Holiday Safety Guide to help individuals avoid undue strain on their back or neck.
"Some of our most cherished holiday traditions, such as hanging lights and traveling to visit loved ones, can unintentionally cause back or neck injuries," said Dr. Rita Roy, CEO of the National Spine Health Foundation. "This guide will help the whole family safely navigate celebrations and reduce the risk of unintended pain or injury through the new year."
The downloadable Holiday Safety Guide provides valuable tips that can have a positive impact on Americans' spinal health and overall well-being:
To learn more, access the National Spine Health Foundation's Holiday Safety Guide here: https://spinehealth.org/5-holiday-safety-tips/About the National Spine Health Foundation
The National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF), a 501-C(3) nonprofit organization, is the only patient-centered non-profit organization dedicated to spine health education and advocacy. Learn more at spinehealth.org
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-spine-health-foundation-issues-holiday-safety-guide-301678552.html
SOURCE National Spine Health Foundation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGeopolitische Spannungen und Gewinnmitnahmen: Dow stabil - Techwerte schwächer -- ATX und DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen legen am Mittwoch eine Verschnaufpause ein. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen, es überwogen jedoch die Verluste.