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National Storage Affiliates Trust Shs of Benef Interest Aktie

National Storage Affiliates Trust Shs of Benef Interest für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14VRL / ISIN: US6378701063

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16.03.2026 15:33:20

National Storage Affiliates Shares Jump 29% On Agreeing To Be Acquired By Public Storage

(RTTNews) - National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) shares surged 28.51 percent to $39.75, gaining $8.82 on Monday, after Public Storage announced an agreement to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction valued at an enterprise value of about $10.5 billion.

The stock is currently trading at $39.75 compared with its previous close of $30.93. Shares opened at $30.90 and traded between $39.63 and $40.93 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 2.14 million shares, above the average volume of about 1.56 million shares.

Under the agreement, NSA shareholders and operating partnership unitholders will receive 0.14 of a Public Storage share or partnership unit for each NSA share owned, implying total consideration of $41.68 per share based on Public Storage's March 13 closing price. NSA's portfolio includes more than 1,000 properties across 37 states and Puerto Rico.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $27.43 to $40.93.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Shs of Benef Interest 26,92 0,19% National Storage Affiliates Trust Shs of Benef Interest

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