A national survey on healthcare disparities, conducted by HealthCentral.com, found that young Americans are nearly three times more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health condition than older Americans, yet face more difficulty accessing follow-up treatments, diagnostic tests, and medication for their chronic conditions.

The survey also found that Black patients with chronic conditions are nearly two times more likely than white patients to put off healthcare because they don't trust the healthcare system (14% vs 8%) and more than 45% of Black patients cite race as a primary reason for slow diagnosis.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCentral.com, a leading digital health brand that serves patients and caregivers impacted by chronic conditions, released the findings of its national survey on health disparities where more than 3,500 participants were asked about their personal experiences in health care. The survey findings, along with additional context and expert commentary, are detailed in three separate in-depth features on HealthCentral.com, covering generational, racial, and gender inequities in health care, drawing the following overall conclusions:

National Survey on Healthcare Disparities Reveals Changing Healthcare Needs in Young Adults and Challenges Meeting Them

Changing of the Guard: Generational Shifts in Chronic Care Perceptions

https://www.healthcentral.com/article/generational-shifts-in-chronic-care-perceptions

A Growing Crisis

Among those with chronic health conditions, younger Americans are nearly three times more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health condition than older Americans; in fact, mental disorders account for one out of every two (53%) young adults with a chronic condition, according to the survey with the most prevalent condition being anxiety, followed closely by depression.

A New Model of Care

Younger populations are more stressed out than ever, but they're also more likely to experience difficulty accessing follow-up treatments, diagnostic tests, and medication for their chronic conditions. While 67% of people in their 60s and 76% of those 70+ say they have no difficulty accessing treatment, only 32% of younger adults agreed in the survey. Equally problematic: A full 25% of the younger population—the group with the highest mental health challenges—have difficulty obtaining psychological counseling and referrals to specialists.



25% of younger survey respondents say they've skipped out on seeing their doctors: Two in 10 have felt shamed by their health care provider, while another 14% stay away because they don't trust the medical system.



71% of younger adults say their chronic condition has negatively affected their personal finances, while 50% say their financial status has prevented them from obtaining the quality care they need—a rate significantly higher than older populations.

Chronic Care Disparities in the Black Community

https://www.healthcentral.com/article/chronic-care-disparities-in-the-black-community

Treatment Mistrust Based on Race Still Exists

The relationship between Black Americans and the U.S. healthcare system has long been a troubled one. The survey found that Black patients are nearly two times more likely than white patients to put off medical care because they lack trust in the healthcare system (14% vs 8%).



This mistrust may help explain why nearly one in three Black participants in the survey stated that having a provider of the same race was at least somewhat important.

Diagnosis May Be Slower

One out of every four Black people (25%) with a chronic condition experiences a fairly slow or very slow path to diagnosis, and nearly one in two (45.5%) African Americans of that group believe their race is the primary reason for their slow diagnosis, compared with just 2.7% of white people, who attribute the slow diagnosis to complexities of their condition.

Economics Take a Toll

A quarter of all respondents admitted to putting off necessary medical appointments due to cost. For Blacks, Asians, Hispanics, and those of mixed race, that number grew to one in three. Furthermore, financial status was cited by 36% of Black people with chronic conditions as an impediment to receiving the quality of care they need.

Female, Chronic, and Looking for Respect

https://www.healthcentral.com/article/women-and-chronic-disease

Trust Is Lower

HealthCentral's survey found more than one in 10 women, (a rate double that of men), lack comfort with their provider, preventing them from fully sharing details of their symptoms or condition management.



Nearly 20% of women say they have been hurt or disrespected by doctors, a rate double that of men. Among women 18-49, the number climbs to one in four (26%).

Diagnosis Is Slower

More than 30% of women describe their path to diagnosis as fairly or very slow, compared to two in 10 men. And while more than 50% of women attribute the diagnostic delay to the challenges of their condition, 7% believe the process was hampered by gender bias.

Support Systems Are Lacking

Chronic medical conditions are more likely to negatively affect the finances of women (30%) compared to men (23%), with Black women struggling disproportionately to receive quality care for their condition.



Only 29% of younger women say they are comfortable advocating for themselves, compared to 42% for females overall—and 52% of males.



The survey found that 53% of women are seeing a male practitioner, despite one in three saying they would prefer a female doctor.

About HealthCentral

At HealthCentral, wellness isn't just a buzzword—it's our mission. Anchored at the intersection of science and community, our editorial content delivers a perspective so often missing in health information: the support of someone who's been here, lived through that. Along with the authority of trusted experts, HealthCentral provides a clear-eyed understanding of both facts and feelings. Through real-life advice, medically vetted articles, and inspirational stories, we'll help our audience make informed decisions about their care with confidence, not fear.

CONTACT:

Carrie Kreiswirth

Remedy Health Media

ckreiswirth@remedyhealthmedia.com

646-326-9691

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-survey-on-healthcare-disparities-reveals-changing-healthcare-needs-in-young-adults-and-challenges-meeting-them-301529207.html

SOURCE HealthCentral