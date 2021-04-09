National Taipei University of Business ranks first among Taiwan's public vocational universities with a 100% acceptance rate

TAIPEI, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2020-2021 list of Taiwan's top public vocational universities in terms of the acceptance rate recently released by the Ministry of Education (Taiwan), National Taipei University of Business (NTUB) ranked first with 100% of applicants admitted to NTUB choosing to register for enrollment despite the falling birthrate in the region.

Founded in 1917, the prestigious century-old institution is a leading vocational business university and one of the leading schools in Taiwan for the education of the island's business executives. In response to the trend whereby innovation in finance and digital transformation are increasingly valued, the university has developed programs with a focus on innovation in business, with the aim of educating a cohort of talented executives who are proficient in both finance and technology. According to a survey of graduates in finance and management by 1111.com.tw, NTUB has topped the list of the most favored public vocational universities among employers for six consecutive years.

Internationally, NTUB was formally evaluated by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the world's most prominent business education alliance as part of the accreditation process in July 2020 after passing the alliance's first-stage review. At present, only 5 per cent of the schools of business and management (SBMs) worldwide have received AACSB accreditation and gone on to become top-notch SBMs, including Harvard Business School and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. NTUB has also been expanding its stature worldwide by encouraging international students to enroll at the university. Applicants from the four corners of the globe are welcome at NTUB, a university that aims to foster tomorrow's executives, regardless of their place of origin, as Taiwan has proven successful in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and can provide a safe and friendly learning environment to all.

International students are invited to submit an application for admission to NTUB (Bachelor's Program and Master's Program) between March 22 (Monday) and May 6, 2021 (Thursday). For more information about the details of the application process, including the criteria for admission and related guidance, please see the NTUB Admission Brochure for International Students Application at https://admis.ntub.edu.tw/p/406-1028-82396,r87.php.

SOURCE National Taipei University of Business