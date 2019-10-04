National Trench Safety Announces Opening of New St. Louis, Missouri Operation

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Trench Safety, LLC (NTS), a Houston-based company specializing in the rental and sales of trench and traffic safety equipment, along with trench and traffic safety engineering, and OSHA-compliant training classes, announced today the opening of a new branch operation in St. Louis, Missouri.

"We're very excited to be announcing our new operation in St. Louis," explained Ron Chilton, President of NTS. "We have strengthened and grown our presence in the Midwest markets over the last few years and we are fortunate to have developed a strong following by the customers in this trade area. St. Louis is an attractive and diverse market that will allow NTS to continue to grow our nationwide footprint, while allowing for increased support for all of our customers in the Midwest."

The new St. Louis branch will be managed by Scott Emmitt, an experienced trench safety professional with a strong industry and market background. "We are fortunate to be opening the branch under Scott's leadership," further explained Chilton. "In addition to Scott, we have moved Dee Deslatte, one of our longest tenured and top performing sales managers, to the St. Louis market to ensure our St. Louis team is the strongest group of trench safety experts in the market."

The St. Louis operation is the 34th branch location for National Trench Safety in the United States and NTS also has two branch operations in England. This large national footprint allows NTS to provide its national, regional and local market customers a fully integrated, national branch network delivering unique engineered solutions, the highest level of customer service and the most cost effective shoring solutions in the industry.

In maintaining its objective of building a nationwide network of trench and traffic safety branches, NTS plans to open at least one additional branch location in 2019 with more to follow in 2020. For more information about NTS, visit the National Trench Safety website at http://www.ntsafety.com.

About National Trench Safety:

National Trench Safety is dedicated to providing the construction industry with the most complete line of trench and traffic safety equipment, as well as cutting edge engineered solutions and OSHA-compliant training classes. With a proven track record of success, National Trench Safety expertly provides unique solutions to the most difficult and complex project needs. National Trench Safety is committed to providing customers with the highest quality products, most diverse and broad product/fleet offerings and the most comprehensive customer training in the industry. National Trench Safety—"The Trench and Traffic Safety Specialists".

SOURCE National Trench Safety