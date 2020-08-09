National Trench Safety Announces Relocation of Miami, Florida Operation

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Trench Safety, LLC (NTS), a Houston-based company specializing in the rental and sales of trench and traffic safety equipment, along with trench and traffic safety engineering, and OSHA-compliant training classes, announced today the relocation of its Miami, Florida area operation.

NTS completed the relocation of its existing Miami area operation to a new built to suit facility located at 3899 Ravenswood Road located in the City of Dania Beach, which provides direct interstate frontage and is across the interstate from the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. The new operation features upgraded offices, a new modern training facility and approximately 2 acres of paved storage yard. "This is an exciting move for the Miami team as well as NTS," commented Ron Chilton, President of NTS. "We've worked on this facility relocation for over a year and to see it come to fruition is extremely satisfying as it will provide our Miami team the ability to continue to grow our business."

"When looking for a new location, it was important for us to stay in the general Fort Lauderdale area to be able to service our existing customer base and to obtain interstate frontage so that we could better service our customers," continued Chilton. "We were able to build this branch from the ground up and this will be a showcase branch featuring a large, modern training room which will allow us to expand upon our OSHA compliant training programs."

"With all that has happened in the world over the last few months, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to serving our customers and growing our market share in a sustainable, safe way," Chilton remarked on the company's overall efforts. "We have several exciting strategic initiatives that we've focused on since the start of the pandemic and we'll be announcing some other great moves over the coming months."

National Trench Safety operates 34 USA branch locations, while also maintaining an international presence with two branch locations in England. This large national footprint allows NTS to provide its national, regional and local market customers a fully integrated, national branch network delivering unique engineered solutions, the highest level of customer service and the most cost effective shoring solutions in the industry.

NTS plans to open at least one additional new branch location in 2020 with more to follow in 2021. For more information about NTS, visit the National Trench Safety website at http://www.ntsafety.com.

National Trench Safety is dedicated to providing the construction industry with the most complete line of trench and traffic safety equipment, as well as cutting edge engineered solutions and OSHA-compliant training classes. With a proven track record of success, National Trench Safety expertly provides unique solutions to the most difficult and complex project needs. National Trench Safety is committed to providing customers with the highest quality products, most diverse and broad product/fleet offerings and the most comprehensive customer training in the industry. National Trench Safety—"The Trench and Traffic Safety Specialists".

