National Van Lines Releases Domestic Migration Report

BROADVIEW, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Van Lines has released their 2022 Domestic Migration Report, which chronicles moving trends in the US during the last ten years. This report offers unique updates each quarter via National Van Lines's proprietary migration intent data.



Using data from the US Census as well other available analytics, National Van Lines uses this information to formulate strategic and operational plans, to best serve their customers.



"Understanding migration patterns benefits our customers and industry partners," Tim Helenthal, Chairman and CEO of National Van Lines said. "It's important to know areas of growth and decline in the United States. We need to get at data early to understand the beginning of trends. When considering a move, customers want to know the areas where the demand for housing, jobs and government services are high."



Because the Domestic Migration Report draws the most recent data available, National Van Lines is able to report how the Covid-19 pandemic affected the moving industry in the last two years. For example, while the trend of moving from high-density areas to low-density ones didn't start because of Covid-19, the pandemic accelerated the trend.



The report is available here and will be updated again in April 2022.



