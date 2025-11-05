National Vision Boosts FY25 Outlook; Q3 Adj. EPS Meets Estimates, Revenues Top - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, optical retail company National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) raised its adjusted earnings, net revenue and adjusted comparable store sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted net earnings in a range of $0.63 to $0.71 per share on net revenue between $1.970 billion and $1.988 billion, with adjusted comparable store sales growth of 5.0 to 6.0 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted net earnings in the range of $0.62 to $0.70 per share on net revenue between $1.934 billion and $1.970 billion, with adjusted comparable store sales growth of 3.0 to 5.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $3.37 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.47 million or $0.11 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.13 per share, compared to $0.12 per share last year.

Total net revenues for the quarter increased 7.9 percent to $487.33 million from $451.52 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.13 per share on revenue of $473.12 million for the quarter.

Comparable store sales growth was 6.8 percent and adjusted comparable store sales growth was 7.7 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com