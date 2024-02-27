|
27.02.2024 12:11:30
National Vision Holdings, Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled -$15.987 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$9.261 million, or -$0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, National Vision Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.02 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $506.403 million from $468.931 million last year.
National Vision Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$15.987 Mln. vs. -$9.261 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.20 vs. -$0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $506.403 Mln vs. $468.931 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu National Vision Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.24
|Ausblick: National Vision stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: National Vision verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu National Vision Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|National Vision Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|21,20
|13,98%