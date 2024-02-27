27.02.2024 12:11:30

National Vision Holdings, Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$15.987 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$9.261 million, or -$0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, National Vision Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $506.403 million from $468.931 million last year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$15.987 Mln. vs. -$9.261 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.20 vs. -$0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $506.403 Mln vs. $468.931 Mln last year.

