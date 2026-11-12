National Vision Q3 Profit Jumps To $19.2 Million; Updates FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) reported third-quarter net income of $19.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted diluted EPS more than doubled to $0.30 from $0.13, while net revenue increased 4.8% to $510.5 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company revised its net revenue outlook to $2.019 billion-$2.038 billion, compared with its previous guidance of $2.037 billion-$2.076 billion.

Adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to range between $0.95 and $1.03, versus the earlier forecast of $0.94-$1.09.

Adjusted comparable store sales growth is projected at 2.0%-3.0%.

The company also announced that its board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program, effective November 9, 2026.

National Vision expects new store growth to accelerate in 2027, one year ahead of its previous plan.

EYE closed at $18.09, down 4.84%. In premarket trading, shares fell 15.42% to $15.30.