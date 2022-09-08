NATIONAL WOMEN'S BUSINESS CONFERENCE POWERS THE DREAMS OF NATION'S WOMEN BUSINESS OWNERS

Hear From Inspiring Speakers, Including Authors and Entrepreneurs Molly Bloom and Magie Cook



WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every entrepreneurial journey starts with a dream, and this year's National Women's Business Conference (WBC) is reconnecting the nation's women business owners with the joy, passion and more they felt when they first started their businesses. This annual event—held on October 9-11 at The Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky—is hosted by the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO®) and presented by Bank of America for the 10th consecutive year.

"Year after year, and decade after decade, NAWBO's legacy and impact is created by women business owners who want to support one another and see each other succeed," said Karen Bennetts, NAWBO National Board Chair. "Are you living the life you imagined as a woman business owner? Or is it time to reimagine? Are you ready to take that next step and grow? Or do you need your community to surround and lift you up? NAWBO is here for you, at the WBC and all year long, no matter your dream."

The WBC's inspiring speakers include Molly Bloom, speaker, entrepreneur and bestselling author of the memoir Molly's Game, and Magie Cook, a successful Latino businesswoman who started Maggie's All-Natural Fresh Salsas and Dips and grew it into a multi-million-dollar company that Campbell's purchased. Other highlights include "come and play" Louisville experiences and a 9-hole golf outing, a resource-rich exhibit hall, breakout and Continuing Legal Education sessions, opportunities for fun, swag, networking and more.

The event culminates with the anticipated announcement of the 2022 Woman Business Owner of the Year Award sponsored by Bank of America. This year's three finalists, who will be honored during the Awards Gala, include Diana Dibble, president of Design To Delivery Inc, and of NAWBO Greater DC; Moira Vetter, founder and CEO of Modo Modo Agency, and of NAWBO Atlanta; and Shital Daftari, founder and CEO of Saris and Things DBA SNT Biotech, and of NAWBO Chicago.

"Bank of America is thrilled to continue supporting the National Women's Business Conference to advance and empower women business ownership nationwide," said Jill Calabrese Bain, Managing Director, Small Business, Specialty Banking & Lending, Bank of America. "We are committed to working with NAWBO to ensure that entrepreneurs nationwide have access to the tools, resources and expertise they need to succeed."

Learn more and register for this year's event as well as exhibitor and advertising opportunities here.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 12 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org .

