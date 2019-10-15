Nation's 34th Largest Retail Insurance Broker Prime Risk Partners Joins EPIC

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Risk Partners Inc. and EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, announced today that they have entered into an agreement to join forces.

Prime Risk Partners, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a growing national firm of experienced insurance professionals dedicated to providing tailored solutions to help their clients manage a wide range of risks in a rapidly changing and unpredictable world. Ranked among the top 35 retail insurance brokers in the United States, Prime Risk Partners employs a highly consultative approach to commercial insurance, personal insurance, risk management and employee benefits consulting services.

EPIC, founded in 2007, has grown to become one of the 15 largest U.S. retail insurance brokers and the nation's 9th largest privately-held insurance brokerage, with core beliefs in and a strong reputation for service excellence, innovation, community, collaboration and having fun - all in the interest of being a "people first" organization.

"Our partners have been delivering strategic guidance and service around the risk management, insurance and benefit consulting needs of our clients for decades," said Prime Risk Partners' Chairman & CEO Bret Quigley." Joining EPIC will allow us to deliver an even broader and deeper set of capabilities and added value to our clients with the same commitment to excellence that has always been a hallmark of our partners."

"Our vision for Prime Risk Partners is to build a superior national insurance platform. Joining EPIC allows us to accelerate that vision rapidly with like-minded leadership we know well and respect," added Adam Meyerowitz, Prime Risk Partners' President and Co-Founder. "We are thrilled to join forces with such a unique and highly successful company as EPIC."

Prime Risk Partners will initially operate as Prime Risk Partners – an EPIC Company following closing. Prime Risk Partners' operating leadership and insurance professionals will continue to provide service from their existing locations. Adam Meyerowitz will join EPIC's executive leadership team.

Said EPIC President, Steve Denton, "Bret Quigley and Adam Meyerowitz have built Prime Risk Partners the right way by bringing together brokers and agents with great reputations and specialties in the markets they serve. Their team fits perfectly with our existing New York and New Jersey operations, adds a substantial presence to our Boston business and opens up a sizable new region for us in the Midwest. We are thrilled be able to partner with Prime Risk Partners and we look forward to the future together."

"We are delighted for Prime Risk to join the EPIC family, a unique platform in the insurance brokerage market focused on being the best home for producers and driving best-in-breed organic growth. Prime's integrated business fits well within EPIC and further bolsters our northeast hub, which has been a critical focus during our partnership with EPIC," said Steve Puccinelli, Partner at Oak Hill.

"We could not have asked for a better management team than the Prime Risk Partners team, led by Bret Quigley and Adam Meyerowitz, to help us take Prime Risk Partners from the idea stage to become the successful and growing top brokerage firm it is today," said Ganesh Rao, Managing Director at Thomas H. Lee Partners, Prime Risk Partners' original equity sponsor. "They have been fantastic partners and we are gratified to know that Prime Risk Partners will be well positioned to continue growing by joining forces with EPIC."

Barclays and Waller Helms Advisors acted as financial advisors and Weil, Gotshal & Manges acted as legal advisor to EPIC. Reagan Consulting acted as financial advisor and King & Spalding acted as legal advisor to Prime Risk Partners.

About Prime Risk Partners – an EPIC Company

Prime Risk Partners, headquartered in Atlanta, is a growing national firm of experienced insurance professionals dedicated to providing tailored solutions to help our clients manage a wide range of risks in an unpredictable world. Recently ranked among the top 35 brokers in the United States, Prime Risk Partners employs an ongoing consultative approach to meet commercial, personal, and employee benefits insurance needs. For additional information, please visit https://primeriskpartners.com.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,000 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https//epicbrokers.com.

