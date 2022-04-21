Nations Capital, Inc. Executives Make Equity Investment in International Enterprises, Inc.

ALLIANCE, Ohio, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Capital, Inc. ("NCI"), an asset management and advisory firm focused on opportunistic investments and asset remarketing, announced today that its executive management team has acquired an equity interest in International Enterprises, Inc. ("International"), a leader in reverse logistics, retail procurement, wholesale distribution, recycling and salvage since 1984. For the past 38 years, International has specialized in providing rapid, customer-focused solutions to most major retailers and wholesalers throughout the United States through equity purchases and value-added processing. The acquisition complements NCI's already robust suite of services.

Nations Capital Executives Make Equity Investment in International Enterprises

"We are very excited to have an equity partner in the NCI team. As a family business, we are looking forward to working with a team of executives who share the same values and core beliefs as we do," stated Michael Farina, Chief Executive Officer of International. "We believe the opportunity to continue to service our customers and provide creative, equity-driven solutions has never been higher than in today's challenging and dynamic environment. We look forward to continuing the tremendous growth and expansion of our business in concert with NCI."

Jim Lightburn, President of NCI stated: "We are very excited to have International join the NCI team. This addition further strengthens NCI's presence in markets where International has traditionally been a leader. With the expertise of both companies, there is not a firm in the industry who can provide clients with the suite of services that NCI offers today."

International is also announcing that it has hired Frank Charles as Senior Vice President to further bolster its senior leadership team. Frank brings over 25 years of senior management experience in the reverse logistics, wholesale and retail space having served as an executive with Channel Control Merchants and Genco. In this position, Frank will be directly responsible for executing the company's extensive sourcing and wholesale sales initiatives.

About Nations Capital, Inc.

NCI is a strategic partner to companies and clients across a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors, with a particular focus and expertise in finance, restructuring, and insolvency. We provide capital, advisory services and infrastructure to guide our clients through change and growth.

About International Enterprises, Inc.

International has been a leader in reverse logistics, retail procurement and distribution since 1984, managing more than $5 billion of merchandise liquidations. Located in Ohio, with over one million square feet of owned warehouse space, International provides tailored solutions for companies to address their increasing need for more creative and sustainable retail asset solutions.

