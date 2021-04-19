Nation's Largest Provider of Fertility Services Launches Awareness Campaign in Conjunction with National Infertility Awareness Week

HOUSTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network (Prelude), the largest network of fertility clinics in the United States, announces today the launch of "Infertility is More than Meets the Eye," an integrated campaign designed to bring attention to the complicated and often complex fertility journey that one in eight couples in the United States experience1.

Released in conjunction with RESOLVE'S National Infertility Awareness Week® (NIAW – April 18-24, 2021), Infertility is More than Meets the Eye is designed to inform, engage and support those millions of Americans who are on an emotional journey to build a family, while serving as an educational tool for those who are unfamiliar with the fertility process. The campaign spotlights the various components involved in fertility care – from doctors to technology – and showcases the expertise, science and individualized care involved in treating a fertility patient.

Infertility is More than Meets the Eye also draws attention to Prelude's multi-disciplinary team of specialists who use training, science and technology, lab skills and compassion to provide quality care throughout each patient's unique plan. It also breaks down the role of each member of the Prelude patient care team, including reproductive endocrinologists (REIs) and embryologists, who are some of the country's most renowned fertility experts and have helped pioneer some of the latest advancements in fertility medicine.

"Infertility is More Than Meets the Eye supports those who are in the middle of their fertility journey, while educating the public about the enormity of the fertility experience and how much science, technology and expert care is involved in helping a patient realize their dream of having a family," says Nicole Braley, Chief Marketing Officer at Inception Fertility, the parent company to Prelude. "It is our hope that throughout this innovative campaign, we can change the public perception about infertility, share a behind-the-scenes snapshot of all the elements involved in patient care and help to shatter the stigma that too many patients still feel."

Additional components of the online campaign include facts and statistics around fertility health, such as the most common causes of infertility, as well as patient testimonials and shareable content that those who want to help join in the infertility conversation can share on their own social media pages.

Campaign content will also be posted throughout the across Prelude's social media channels and calls on patients to participate by sharing social media posts throughout the week that will further drive infertility awareness.

About The Prelude Network

The Prelude Network (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., is the clinic network of Inception- a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility, LLC (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America, and Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program –Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

