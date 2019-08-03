NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (NBIS) Announces Adding Rick Sforzo as Asst. Vice President Claims

ATLANTA, August 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rick serves as Assistant Vice President of Claims for NBIS. He has over thirty years of experience in managing and handling all types of claims and claims teams. Prior to joining NBIS, Rick served as Chief Claims Officer for Maxum Insurance Company with responsibility over the entire Claims Organization. He was also a part of the Executive Management Team.

Rick has managed long haul trucking, propane and blasting-related claims teams and has held claim management positions with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Insurance Company and National Interstate Insurance. Through his various roles, Rick has acquired the skills needed to manage both the technical and administrative details of a solid claims operation, and he has gained valuable knowledge and understanding of loss control processes and accident scene management.

President of NBIS, Bill Tepe remarked, "Rick's experience and reputation are highly regarded among large insurance carriers," Mr. Tepe continued, "his knowledge of claims and claims management make him an asset to NBIS. We are excited to have Rick join our Claims team."

About NBIS

NBIS is the Premiere provider of Insurance & Risk Management Solutions to the heavy construction industry and the exclusively endorsed provider for the Specialized Carriers & Riggers Association (SC&RA). Providing coverage and Risk Management Services that works for you to prevent losses and give your company the best fighting chance in the event of a claim. For more information about NBIS, please visit http://www.NBIS.com.

