Nationwide, Razor Tracking Partner to Boost Fleet Safety and Efficiency

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As today's farms and commercial agribusinesses grow in size and sophistication, agricultural professionals are using data and technology to drive profitability, improve safety and enhance their day-to-day operations.

Nationwide Agribusiness customers to receive a discount on Razor Tracking services.

Today, Nationwide and Razor Tracking announced a new partnership to offer advanced telematics and fleet management solutions at a discount for Nationwide's agribusiness customers across the country.

Through the partnership, Nationwide's agribusiness members will receive preferred pricing on Razor Tracking's real-time vehicle telematics devices, dash cameras and subscription costs to help optimize fleet safety and performance over the roads and on the farms.

"Vehicle accidents are a leading cause of disruption for farm and agribusiness operations," said Brad Liggett, Nationwide's President of Agribusiness. "Nationwide is always looking for answers to the problems facing our agriculture customers and our partnership with Razor Tracking helps us do that, using high-tech yet cost-effective technology to keep our members and their vehicles safe while also improving productivity for their business."

With the Razor Tracking technology, operators can use an online portal or mobile app to monitor employee driving and help reduce hazardous behaviors – like high-speed driving, harsh braking and sharp cornering – and generate driver safety scores to coach improved performance and reduce the likelihood of accidents. The devices also send out alerts in the event of an engine failure or overturned vehicle, helping to improve vehicle maintenance and response to accidents.

As fuel prices spike across the country, customers can even leverage the devices to increase fuel efficiency by tracking vehicle locations, route efficiency, idle time and fuel levels – all in real time. Razor Tracking's clients have shown a 30% increase in productivity in the first 60 days.

"Partnering with Nationwide solidifies the depth of Razor Tracking's technology and ability to provide an ideal mixed-fleet solution for your agribusiness operation," said Eric Mauch, Managing Partner of Razor Tracking. "Delivering a comprehensive platform with the latest telematics devices has been the cornerstone of our business, and we look forward to developing the same relationship with Nationwide's customers."

To learn how you can incorporate Razor Tracking's telematics and fleet management solutions into your operation, contact your Nationwide agent or visit razortracking.com/nationwide.

About Razor Tracking, Inc.

Razor Tracking has been headquartered in Fargo, ND, since 2012. Razor Tracking is recognized for offering the most advanced fleet management & operations platform. Razor Tracking provides a powerful and easy-to-use platform to track vehicles and assets, helping customers manage their operation in any industry. Razor Tracking is proven to maintain schedules, help with dispatching, increase overall efficiency, and improve your bottom line. For more information, please visit http://razortracking.com .

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and EFTs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow the firm on Facebook and Twitter.

