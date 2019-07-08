Natixis Assurances Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Support Strategic Development

Natixis Assurances (Natixis), the insurance arm of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon, today announced that Natixis has successfully deployed Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ Core and Digital products for claims management and enhanced customer experience. Implementation is planned on a phased basis, with motor, motorcycle, home, as well as accident and health lines of business deployed already. Natixis is happy to reveal that they have obtained certification from the French electronic data interchange platform; one of the fastest certifications awarded by DARVA to date.

"Our strategy is to be a full-service insurer,” said Nathalie Broutèle, CEO Natixis Assurances, Non-life Business. "Through this transformation, our Purple#Care programme, we have overhauled and modernized our claims systems by optimizing internal claims management and streamlining related processes through new digital technologies. The operational efficiencies and tightened control we are seeing already in regard to costs and risks indicate we are well placed to achieve our strategic goal.”

Guidewire InsurancePlatform products are enabling Natixis to:

Optimise their operational model in terms of management, organization, and employee skills;

Differentiate products and services through an excellent, fluid, and intuitive customer experience;

Ensure better control of average costs regarding service provider networks; and

Optimise recourse strategies and claims fraud detection.

"Through our implementation of Guidewire ClaimCenter™ and its rich functionality, we are now seeing levels of automation that secure our operations and simplify life for our employees,” commented Françoise Terry, Claims Program Manager, Natixis Assurances. "What have we learnt from our experience to date? The importance of a clear goal that everyone understands, the value of clear governance, budget and timeframe, the need for a team focused 100% on the project, and the significance of an OOTB (Out of the Box) approach.”

"We congratulate Natixis Assurances on their InsurancePlatform deployment,” said Sheridon Glenn, vice president, Professional Services - EMEA, Guidewire Software. "Natixis is a trusted name recognized for its high levels of customer service in the French market. Guidewire is pleased to work with them as they continue to enhance that service, to deliver innovative products, and augment risk and cost management within their operations.”

About Natixis Assurances

Natixis Assurances designs and manages a comprehensive range of insurance solutions for private and public customers, professionals, businesses, the professions, farmers and associations. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis, the international finance, management, insurance and financial services bank of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France, Natixis Assurances distributes its personal insurance (life insurance, wealth transfer savings, retirement, death insurance, long-term care insurance, and borrower insurance) and non-life insurance (car insurance, home insurance, complementary health, accident insurance, mobile insurance, legal protection, para banking insurance, remote surveillance, and professional insurance) through the Banque Populaire and Caisses d'Epargne networks. Natixis Assurances has 1,800 employees at nine locations in France, and 5.5 million customers.

For more information, please visit www.natixis.com

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

