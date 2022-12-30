|
NATO and the Center for Media Literacy present webinars Resiliency through Media Literacy streaming free on YouTube
Dialogues between NATO and media literacy leaders to learn and collaborate on building more resilient global societies
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As NATO and the world adapts to growing, unpredictable threats from disruptive technology, AI and online warfare, media literacy education is increasingly recognized as an important foundation for resiliency and enabling citizens make independent decisions that support freedom. The Center for Media Literacy (CML), with sponsorship from NATO, presented a six-part webinar series that brought together high-level NATO representatives and leading media literacy researchers and practitioners for discussion, education and building bridges to create positive change. The webinar series took place in November and December 2022, and is now available for free streaming on YouTube here.Media literacy as a defense strategy.
"Our purpose in presenting this webinar series goes beyond simply identifying the problems we are experiencing in the new information ecosystem," said Tessa Jolls, CML president. "It creates connections with our best thinkers to educate each other and find solutions. Those who watch the webinars will gain a unique view of media literacy research coming out of the libraries and academic journals and coming face-to-face with those responsible for our world-wide security. The Center for Media Literacy thanks NATO for supporting this webinar series, and for its active role in leveraging media literacy to create more secure and free societies."
Each of the six webinars takes on one of the most pressing topics of our day. They include:
Propaganda: Media Literacy's Role in Resilience
News Literacy: Empowering Global Citizens in a New Information Era
Mental Health and Social Media: Wellness Strategies from the Schoolroom to the Armed Forces
Pandemics: Health, Hope and Hoaxes
Education Systems and Media Literacy: Building Foundational Skills for Democracies Now and In the Future
NATO Delegations and Media Literacy in Governments: Leading the Way for More Resilient Global Citizens
Read Tessa Jolls' report Building Resiliency: Media Literacy as a Strategic Defense Strategy for the Transatlantichere. For more information about the Center for Media Literacy, or to learn about media literacy through our free, 90-minute self-guided course, On-ramp to Media Literacy, please visit www.medialit.org.
