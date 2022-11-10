Natrol ® Introduces MelatoninMax, the Only Sleep Supplement Product Providing 10 Milligrams of Melatonin in a Single Gummy

New maximum strength gummy product uses all clean ingredients, free of synthetic dyes, artificial flavors, sweeteners and preservatives

SHERMAN OAKS Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natrol, America's #1 drug-free sleep aid brand, ^ announced the launch of MelatoninMax, the only sleep supplement on the market providing the maximum recommended amount of 10 milligrams (mg) of melatonin in a single gummy. As more people continue to seek out natural sleep supplements to add to their routine, they can now turn to the strongest single-serve melatonin gummy from Natrol to 'Sleep Tonight. Live Tomorrow' ™ and help get the rejuvenating sleep they need to make their next day, their best day. †

Most melatonin products, but specifically the gummy variety, have required users to consume more than one gummy to reach a complete 10 mg dose – the maximum recommended daily serving – that is, until now. Natrol's MelatoninMax provides the convenience of the maximum 10 mg strength in a single gummy to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer and wake up refreshed. †

A healthy sleep routine provides a myriad of benefits including boosting mood, improving memory, enhancing productivity, lowering health risks and supporting the immune system – and yet, one in three adults still aren't getting enough sleep on a regular basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Healthy, routine sleep is a key component to our overall wellness and feeling like we can be present each day," said Harel Shapira, director of product management & innovation for Natrol. "Consumers are increasingly looking for drug-free sleep aids and want a reliable source for occasional sleeplessness that will make them confident they will get the sleep they need to feel present in every aspect of their lives. They just don't want to take a chance on something that might not work. With MelatoninMax, consumers can rely on one single-serve gummy to help them sleep well and wake up feeling rejuvenated, supporting our whole-body health. †"

MelatoninMax is 100% drug free and formulated with clean ingredients. It's non-GMO, free of artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives and synthetic dyes, while also being gelatin-free and vegetarian. The new MelatoninMax is offered in a delicious, natural blueberry flavor.

Natrol MelatoninMax can be found in 50 and 80-count packages online at Natrol.com, Amazon and local Walgreens, CVS, and Kroger locations nationwide.

To sleep better†, stress less and live more,™ you can purchase MelatoninMax, or other Natrol products, please visit www.natrol.com and follow along with Natrol news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol is a leading manufacturer of high quality, innovative products that deliver positive health outcomes to help enhance the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980, Natrol has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol is a Sleep Solution authority and is the #1 brand of Melatonin.^ The brand also develops high quality supplements for five vital health areas – Sleep, Immunity, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, and Beauty. Natrol distributes domestically as well as internationally in over 40 countries. Visit Natrol.com for more information.

