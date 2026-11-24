(RTTNews) - Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAII), a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, announced the promotion of Adam Tepper to Chief Financial Officer.

Tepper previously served as the company's Vice President of Finance and Accounting from June 2026 to November 2026 and as Corporate Controller from May 2023 to June 2026.

Before joining NAI, Tepper held several senior finance positions across the life sciences, medical device and consumer products industries. His experience includes serving as Head of Global Finance at Biotix, Inc., Senior Director of Financial Planning and Analysis at Alphatec Spine, and various finance leadership roles at Life Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Earlier in his career, he served as an independent consultant, held the position of Vice President and CFO at ONE Industries, and worked in finance at Kashi. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he served as an Audit Associate and Senior Associate from 2000 to 2006.

Tepper is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in California and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting from San Diego State University.

NAI Chairman and CEO Mark A. LeDoux said Tepper's promotion reflects his strong understanding of the company's operations and the board's confidence in his financial leadership. The appointment also highlights the company's commitment to developing leadership talent internally.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, NAI provides nutritional supplement formulation, manufacturing, scientific research, product testing, regulatory support, packaging and other strategic services to its customers.

NAII's shares closed Tuesday's trading at $0.85, without any movement on the Nasdaq.