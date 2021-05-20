Natural Diamond Council Announces Strategic Partnership with Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group to Promote the "Natural Diamonds Dream"

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (Chow Tai Fook) to advocate the "Natural Diamonds Dream" and introduce the Chinese consumers, especially the younger generation, to the timeless beauty of natural diamonds through the use of diverse communication channels and accessible digital content, as well as the provision of professional training resources.

The partnership aims to convey the value of natural diamonds to Chinese consumers and enhance their confidence and desire for natural diamonds. As the first and exclusive strategic retail partner of the Natural Diamond Council in China, Chow Tai Fook will fully support the natural diamond-related promotional and educational campaigns launched by the Natural Diamond Council in China. The Natural Diamond Council will also step up its support in different areas, including advertising assets, digital assets, social media content and search engine marketing, to fully reveal the core values and emotional significance of natural diamonds underlined by its preciousness, rarity, and uniqueness. While inviting consumers into the spectacular world of natural diamonds, the partnership will further bring profound and positive impact to the natural diamond jewellery industry.

"One of our key priorities this year is to work closely with natural diamond retailers to protect and convey the authentic and unique beauty of natural diamonds together," said David Kellie, CEO of the Natural Diamond Council. "Chow Tai Fook is a leading enterprise in China's jewellery industry with massive influence. By joining hands with Chow Tai Fook in the China market, we hope to ignite the 'Natural Diamonds Dream' among young consumers."

"We are honoured to partner with the Natural Diamond Council and promote the 'Natural Diamonds Dream' hand in hand," said Chan Sai-Cheong, Managing Director (Mainland China) of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group. "Over the years, Chow Tai Fook has established an extensive retail network in the Greater China region and a professional team of sales experts to help us communicate the values and significance of natural diamonds, and boost the desirability and consumer confidence in these natural gifts. I am confident that this partnership will solidify the values of and forge consumers' desire for natural diamonds. It will also help young consumers nurture an emotional connection with and recognise the symbolism of natural diamonds, making them their preferred choice for jewellery."

"Since our renaming in 2020, we have developed a diverse portfolio of digital content for natural diamonds, attracting over 5,000,000 consumers to our platforms every month. Through this strategic partnership, we would like to leverage Chow Tai Fook's extensive sales network, stellar reputation, and strong support to reach a much wider consumer community even more quickly and deeply through our content. As consumers gain a better understanding of the significance and values of natural diamonds, it will fuel the future growth of the natural diamond industry," noted Mabel Wong McCormick, Managing Director of the Natural Diamond Council for Greater China.

Consumers' fondness for natural diamonds is growing across the globe. Therefore, actively listening and responding to consumer needs, and flexibly adapting the messages and business models to nurture a long-lasting emotional connection with consumers will be the key to the sustainable growth of the diamond jewellery industry.

The Natural Diamond Council looks forward to collaborating even more closely with the industry in the future to promote the true value and emotional symbolism of natural diamonds to consumers. By taking the awareness of and desire for natural diamonds among Chinese millennial consumers to the next level, the Natural Diamond Council and industry players will take an important step towards the "Natural Diamonds Dream" and drive the rapid growth of the natural diamond industry together.

About NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL

The NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL is an international industry association consisting of seven leading diamond mining companies in the world. Members include ALROSA, De Beers Group, Lucara Diamond Corp, RZ Murowa, Petra Diamonds, Rio Tinto and Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Ltd., with a total production accounting for 75% of the global natural diamond market. Its mission is to show the multi-faceted world of natural diamonds and ignite people's desire for natural diamonds. The NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL strengthens its authoritative role in the field of natural diamonds by publishing industry trends and sharing messages and information. It also celebrates the extraordinary creativity embodied by natural diamond jewellery, and promotes the values upheld by its member companies and the positive social benefits created by the entire natural diamond industry.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90-year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity • Eternity".

The Group's differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers' different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long-term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

