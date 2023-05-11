Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand with Four New Scented Varieties of Epsom Salt Bath and Foot Soaks

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Mother's Day, Natural Grocers®, America's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer proudly announces the introduction of four new scented varieties of Natural Grocers® Brand Epsom Salt Bath & Foot Soaks to the company's premium quality house brand. Customers looking to create a spa-like experience at home at an Always Affordable PriceSM, can enjoy Natural Grocers Brand Epsom Salts in four relaxing options: Peppermint Muscle Soak, Lavender Relaxation, Tea Tree Foot Soak and Eucalyptus Everyday Cleanse.

Made Without Phthalates, Parabens, Artificial Colors or Synthetic Fragrances, plus cruelty-free.

NATURAL GROCERS BRAND PRODUCTS EPSOM SALTS

"Since the beginning, Natural Grocers has been elevating the status quo for better standards rooted in the principles that support the health of humans and the planet—this includes our beauty and hygiene products. We have an expansive body care and beauty department comprised of only the highest quality ingredients," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "The new Epsom salt varieties are sourced from the same trusted supplier that has provided bulk Epsom salt to Natural Grocers since 2016. They specialize in globally sourced, farm-direct commodities including spices, seasonings, grain and value-added dry flavor products. Our new varieties of Epsom Salt Bath and Foot Soaks use captivating essential oils, are cruelty-free and value-sized at 64 oz. to provide an affordable, relaxing bath ritual in the comfort of your home."

The new body care additions demonstrate a concerted effort to expand the Natural Grocers Brand Products line, established in 2016, which presently includes over 800 high-quality products, exclusively available at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Body Care Standards by clicking here.

PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES

100% USP Grade Magnesium Sulfate

Made with Essential Oils

Meets USP Pharmaceutical Grade Purity Requirements

Cruelty-Free

Made Without Phthalates, Parabens, Artificial Colors or Synthetic Fragrances

Available in 64 oz. Resealable Pouch

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Recent additions to the Natural Grocers Brand Product Line include items such as three new varieties of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Mustard. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Grocery Standards here.

Customers can expect to see more premium-quality additions at Always Affordable Prices℠ to the house brand line, including Natural Grocers Brand Sparkling Spring Water in non-BPA lined aluminum bottles, available in stores now.

Click here for a media kit featuring the new products, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

