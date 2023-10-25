Natural Grocers® Opens Store in Kennewick, WA

Customers will enjoy spectacular Grand Opening discounts, giveaways, sweepstakes, and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the opening of its new store in Kennewick, WA. Located at 751 N. Columbia Center Blvd., this is Natural Grocers' fifth store within the state of Washington. Community members are invited to celebrate with special discounts, sweepstakes, free samples[i] and much more.

Natural Grocers is now open in Kennewick, WA, offering a wide range of natural and organic options at affordable prices.

"Natural Grocers is thrilled to open our new location in Kennewick. We've been serving communities in Washington since 2014, when we came to Vancouver. We previously had four stores in Washington: two in Spokane and two in Vancouver. Kennewick is the perfect place to bridge the gap in south-central Washington—something many locals have been asking us to do for years," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "We want to extend a warm welcome to the residents of Kennewick and the surrounding Tri-Cities communities to enjoy our Grand Opening festivities and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience unique."

GRAND OPENING DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Opening festivities at the new Kennewick location will run through November 30 and include:

Special Grand Opening Discounts: Patrons will enjoy exceptional discounts of up to 50% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable Prices SM , including 100% USDA Certified Organic Washington Gala Apples (.99¢/lb), bacon and bacon alternatives ( $2.99 /package), Natural Grocers ® Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ( $2.99 /each) and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Raisins (.99¢/lb). [ii]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features.[iv]

Through November 30 : {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing[v] on items such as select free-range eggs ( $2.99 /dozen), organic avocados (.99¢ each), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee ( $4.99 /10 oz package) and Dr. Bronner's® Liquid Soap ( $11.99 /32 oz).

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

THE NATURAL GROCERS' EXPERIENCE

Serving communities with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will support the Kennewick area with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew®, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. Customers can enjoy access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

STORE FEATURES

The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has utilized sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. The store features a contemporary layout for an efficient, yet friendly checkout experience.

SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK PARTNERSHIP

Natural Grocers is partnering with Second Harvest Inland Northwest for its "Bring Your Own Bag" program" to serve people facing hunger. In addition to an introductory donation of $2500, Natural Grocers will donate five cents per shopping trip to Second Harvest each time a customer brings their own shopping bag. Second Harvest provides food to people in need across 26 counties (21 in Washington and 5 in Idaho)—just over 51,000 square miles.

"We are very fortunate to have Natural Grocers as a partner in both our Grocery Rescue program and financial giving. As the organization has grown, so has the positive impact on our communities," said Tony Cook, of Second Harvest. "Second Harvest brings resources together to feed people in need through empowerment, education and partnerships. Natural Grocers' belief that everyone should have access to healthy food aligns with ours. Nutritious food is a key ingredient in the recipe for a healthy life. We look forward to this partnership and the additional support it will bring to our communities."

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' Commitment to Community and their "Bring Your Own Bag Program," benefiting Second Harvest.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

