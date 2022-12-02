Natural Grocers® Receives Recognition in Second Annual Impact Awards, Honoring Companies Focused on the Greater Good

Progressive Grocer awards retailer for exceptionalism in Food Security/Nutritional Leadership and Workforce Development/Employee Support

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., was recently recognized in two categories for this year's Impact Awards from Progressive Grocer.

"Our company will continue focusing on these principles for generations to come."

In its second year, the Impact Awards honor exceptionalism among grocers, suppliers and solution providers in such key areas as Community Service/Local Impact; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging; Educational Support/Learning Advancement; Ethical Sourcing/Supply Chain Transparency; Food Security/Nutritional Leadership; Sustainability/Resource Conservation; and Workforce Development/Employee Support.

33 awards were presented to 26 companies leading the way in making a tangible difference in the grocery industry. Natural Grocers received recognition in the categories of Food Security/Nutritional Leadership and Workforce Development/Employee Support.

Food Security/Nutritional Leadership

At Natural Grocers, food security begins with knowledge, access and affordability. Since 1955, the company has believed that a healthy and balanced lifestyle should be achievable for everyone. Natural Grocers was recognized by Progressive Grocer for several key efforts in Food Security/Nutritional Leadership:

Providing its Always Affordable SM Pricing on high quality natural and organic products.

Pricing on high quality natural and organic products. Partnering with local food banks for donations and in-store fundraisers.

Offering free science-based Nutrition Education and community outreach—something completely unique in the industry, as a grocery retailer.

Workforce Development/Employee Support

This family-operated company believes that taking care of its employees—known collectively as "Crew", means taking care of family. Progressive Grocer recognized Natural Grocers for its multiple initiatives designed to attract, engage, develop and retain their treasured workforce such as:

Competitive pay and benefits.

Significant training to position Crew for success and upward mobility.

Establishing its Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund – providing short-term financial assistance to qualifying Crew or immediate family members who experience unexpected hardships.

"We are honored to have received these awards from Progressive Grocer for our efforts to make positive change within our industry. Every customer should leave our stores with the healthy products they need, knowing that they've experienced true value —knowledge gained through Nutrition Education and access to the highest quality products at always affordable pricesSM. It's our hope that every Natural Grocers Crew member feels cherished and supported while they develop their career with us. We may have more stores than anyone anticipated in 1955, but in our hearts, Natural Grocers is still about family and doing the best we can for our community. Our company will continue focusing on these principles for generations to come," stated Heather Isely, Executive Vice President of Natural Grocers.

Progressive Grocer salutes all recipients of the 2022 Impact Awards

Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information or to find a store near you.

For press requests, please contact kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-receives-recognition-in-second-annual-impact-awards-honoring-companies-focused-on-the-greater-good-301692651.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.