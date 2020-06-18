Nature's Medicines Glendale Plans Grand Opening Festivities June 19 - 21

PHOENIX, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Medicines' new medical cannabis dispensary at 6840 Grand Avenue in Glendale will have three days of grand opening festivities from Friday, June 19 throughSunday, June 21.

The new state-of-the-art 6,000 square foot dispensary will continue the company's mission of facilitating wellness and self-care by providing safe, sustainably grown cannabis products to medical marijuana patients at extremely affordable prices.

Patients who visit during the Grand Opening Celebration can enter to win a number of giveaways. Ten Grand Prize winners will be selected to receive free cannabis flower for one year. For extra excitement, there will be a high-end glass bong drawing all three days at 4:20PM.

Other special offers include free pre-rolls and free pre-ground 1/8ths to all patients each day while supplies last.

"Everyone who drops by will leave with some kind of prize including T-shirts, Pop Sockets, or medicated goodies," said General Manager Traci Black. "It's the perfect time for the community to drop by and find out what all the buzz is about."

Inside the new Nature's Medicines, medical marijuana patients will find an extensive array of top quality THC and CBD products available in a variety of delivery methods from cannabis flower, concentrates and vaporizers to tinctures, topical creams, and gourmet treats including the new Reefer Gladness edibles line that is launching shortly.

Guests will find multiple product displays and 27 stations on the sales floor allowing Patient Service Providers to provide personalized customer service.

The dispensary's focal point is an illuminated sculptural tree with lights that continuously change colors creating a dazzling sensory experience. At the bottom of the tree is a base of deli style marijuana pods offering over 35 popular strains.

As part of the celebration, Nature's Medicines will be offering special deals and discounts on many of its award-winning products. "Nature's Medicines is very excited about introducing Glendale to our extensive selection of medical cannabis products including our own award-winning brands," said Jigar Patel, CEO, Amado Management and AMMA LLC. "Being a vital part of the Glendale community means so much to us. We know we'll be building many new and lasting relationships now that we're here."

About Nature's Medicines: Nature's Medicines is an award-winning, vertically integrated cultivator and retailer with locations across the United States. Our mission is to provide patients with professional and compassionate educational and self-care advice concerning the trusted medical cannabis products we provide.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natures-medicines-glendale-plans-grand-opening-festivities-june-19--21-301079190.html

SOURCE Nature’s Medicines