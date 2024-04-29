Nature’s Sunshine Recognized with Six Stevie Awards in the 2024 American Business Awards

LEHI, Utah, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, received six Stevies—including three Gold Stevie Awards—in the 2024 American Business Awards.



Gold Stevie Awards

Saving Energy – Celebrating Nature’s Sunshine’s transition to 100% solar power at our U.S. manufacturing facility and additional efforts to reduce energy usage through increased efficiencies.

– Celebrating Nature’s Sunshine’s transition to 100% solar power at our U.S. manufacturing facility and additional efforts to reduce energy usage through increased efficiencies. Marketing Campaign of the Year – Health, Fitness & Wellness – Acknowledging the launch of the Power Line—Power Beets, Power Greens and Power Meal—as one of the most successful product launch campaigns in the company’s history.

– Acknowledging the launch of the Power Line—Power Beets, Power Greens and Power Meal—as one of the most successful product launch campaigns in the company’s history. Human Resources Team of the Year – Recognizing the Nature’s Sunshine Human Resources team for its efforts to engage employees, foster leadership development and develop an award-winning culture.



In addition to the Gold Stevies, the company was also recognized with two Silver Stevie Awards and one Bronze Stevie Award.

Silver Stevie Awards

Corporate Publications – Praising the development and publishing of Nature’s Sunshine’s inaugural ESG Report in 2022 and its second annual report published in 2023.

– Praising the development and publishing of Nature’s Sunshine’s inaugural ESG Report in 2022 and its second annual report published in 2023. Achievement in Environmental, Social and Governance – Honoring the company’s work to incorporate sustainability and transparency throughout its business and supply chain.

Bronze Stevie Award

Woman of the Year – Consumer Products – Recognizing Stephanie O’Farrell, Vice President of North America Marketing, for delivering incredible growth in the company’s digital and direct-to-consumer sales channels.



"We are honored to receive six Stevie Awards in this year’s American Business Awards,” said Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nature’s Sunshine. "It is especially validating to win three Gold Stevie Awards and be recognized as the best in class within their respective categories. These awards not only testify to the tremendous talent and dedication of our team but also validate the strategies we’ve put in place as we work to become the nutritional supplement company of the future.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"Earning six Stevies, including three Gold Awards, is a significant accomplishment,” said Tracee Comstock, Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources for Nature’s Sunshine. "We appreciate the incredible work of our employees and teams, and it’s especially rewarding to see their efforts being recognized by others outside our organization.”

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.shop.naturessunshine.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

