20.01.2026 12:19:40

Naturgy, Enagas To Promote The Decarbonisation Of Maritime Transport In Iberian Peninsula

(RTTNews) - Naturgy Energy Group SA (NTGY.MC) and Enagas SA (ENG.MC), through its subsidiary Scale Green Energy, have reached an agreement to promote the decarbonization of maritime transport in the Iberian Peninsula through the construction and chartering of the latest generation vessel 'Mistral LNG' for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and BioLNG to all types of vessels.

The vessel will have a cargo capacity of 18,900 m³. Scale Green Energy, which started construction in early 2026, will operate the vessel, which will be chartered by Naturgy in 2028 under a long-term contract.

'Mistral LNG' will operate primarily in the Iberian Peninsula, further strengthening its position as a strategic hub in southern Europe for the bunkering or supply of sustainable fuels, as well as in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar and the Canary Islands, among other destinations in the Atlantic.

The ship will have a length of 138.8 metres, a dual-fuel engine, a service speed of 13 knots and a range of more than 4,500 nautical miles. The vessel, designed to supply LNG and bio-LNG fuel, will be equipped with advanced technology to minimise emissions and optimise efficiency.

With this initiative, Naturgy positions itself as a strategic operator in the Iberian LNG and bioLNG bunkering market, whose growth is expected to be exponential in the coming years.

