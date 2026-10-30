Naturgy Energy 9-month Net Income Rises; Upgrades FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Naturgy Energy Group SA (GAN.F, NTGY.MC) reported nine-month net income of 1.76 billion euros, an increase of 5.4% from prior year. EBITDA was 4.38 billion euros, an increase of 3.9% from last year. EBIT was 3.09 billion euros, up 6.2%. Net sales were 15.37 billion euros, up 5.4% from prior year.

Naturgy further upgraded fiscal 2026 guidance to EBITDA above 5.6 billion euros, and consolidated net income attributable to the parent company around 2.2 billion euros. The Group expects to close the year with net debt below 13.0 billion euros, and confirmed a 2026 DPS of 1.80 euros per share.

At last close on Madrid Exchange, Naturgy Energy shares were trading at 29.80 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.