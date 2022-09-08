Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 15:34:00

Natuzzi S.p.A. Announces Dates For The Second Quarter 2022 Financial Information And Conference Call

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) (the "Company”) will disclose its unaudited 2022 second quarter financial information on Friday September 30, 2022, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday October 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4.00 p.m. Italy time, or 3.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial information.

To join the live conference call, interested persons will need to either

i) dial-in the following number:
Toll/International: +1-412-717-9633, then passcode 39252103#;
or
ii) click on the following link:
https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/3PQUFXRW48XTKQ to join via video.

A replay of the call will be available from Monday October 3, 2022, 1:00 PM ET until Thursday November 3, 2022, 11:59 PM ET. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) for calls from U.S. and Canada, and +1-412-317-6671 for calls from other countries. The access code for the replay is: 13732744.

_______________________________________________________________________________

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 700 mono-brand stores and 566 galleries as of June 30, 2022, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy”, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

