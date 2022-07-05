|
05.07.2022 10:07:00
Natuzzi Shareholders Approve a New Stock Option Plan
Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi” or the "Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group”) announced today that the Company’s shareholders have approved a new stock option plan for the Group’s personnel (the "Plan”) and all related documents at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the Company held on July 1, 2022, and have authorized the Company’s Board of Directors (the "Board”) to carry out, in one or more tranches, the capital increase without preemptive rights that will be necessary to issue ordinary shares of the Company to employees under the Plan.
For further information on the terms and conditions of the Plan, please see the press release issued by the Company on May 19, 2022.
___________________________________________________________________
About Natuzzi S.p.A.
Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 679 mono-brand stores and 551 galleries as of March 31, 2022, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy”, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005370/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Natuzzi Spa (spons. ADRs)
|7,30
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX kann Gewinnzone nicht verteidigen - Verluste werden größer -- Erholungsversuch beim DAX gescheitert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es nach zunächst festem Start abwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt domineren am Dienstag ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die größten Börsen in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine einheitliche Richtung.