Natuzzi to Present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ), the Italian largest furniture company and one of the main global players in the production of design and high-end furniture, distributing its products globally through 651 Natuzzi stores, is pleased to announce that the new Natuzzi Chief Executive Officer, Antonio Achille, and the President of Natuzzi Americas, Jason Camp, will present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference on May 11 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__uCrZ4UMQw2HFsmaYgnI1Q

To learn more or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. ("Natuzzi”) is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 651 mono-brand stores and 563 galleries as of December 31, 2021, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy”, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

