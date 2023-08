NatWest and Virgin Money cut rates as mortgage ‘price war’ spreads

Big lenders become latest to reduce borrowing costs, joining four other UK home loan providers this weekNatWest and Virgin Money have become the latest big lenders to slash rates on their fixed mortgage deals, prompting claims that a full-scale home loans “price war” has broken out.The moves come after it emerged on Wednesday that four of Britain’s largest home loan providers were cutting the cost of their new fixed-rate deals, with Halifax reducing rates by up to 0.71 percentage points from Friday, and HSBC, Nationwide and TSB making similar moves. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel