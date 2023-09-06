NatWest Group : Richard Haythornthwaite To Succeed Howard Davies As Chair

(RTTNews) - NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) said that Richard Haythornthwaite will succeed Howard Davies as Chair.

Rick will join the Board of NatWest Group as an independent non-executive director on 8 January 2024 and following a handover period will take over as Chair on 15 April 2024, when Howard Davies will stand down from the Board.

Rick is Chair of Ocado Group plc and a non-executive director of Globant S.A. He also has a number of private company directorships which include chairing the AA, QiO Technologies Ltd and Railsr, alongside a role as an advisory partner at investment bank Moelis & Co.

Prior to taking up his appointment as Chair of Natwest Group, Rick will be stepping down as a director of Globant S.A. and from his private company directorships apart from the AA where he will transition to become a Non-Executive Director.