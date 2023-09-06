06.09.2023 16:41:11

NatWest Group : Richard Haythornthwaite To Succeed Howard Davies As Chair

(RTTNews) - NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) said that Richard Haythornthwaite will succeed Howard Davies as Chair.

Rick will join the Board of NatWest Group as an independent non-executive director on 8 January 2024 and following a handover period will take over as Chair on 15 April 2024, when Howard Davies will stand down from the Board.

Rick is Chair of Ocado Group plc and a non-executive director of Globant S.A. He also has a number of private company directorships which include chairing the AA, QiO Technologies Ltd and Railsr, alongside a role as an advisory partner at investment bank Moelis & Co.

Prior to taking up his appointment as Chair of Natwest Group, Rick will be stepping down as a director of Globant S.A. and from his private company directorships apart from the AA where he will transition to become a Non-Executive Director.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Belastung durch Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX fällt zurück -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen gehen tiefer ins Wochenende.
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. An den asiatischen Börsenplätzen ging es am Freitag bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen