NatWest to launch ‘buy now, pay later’ credit scheme this summer

First UK high street bank moves into lucrative yet unregulated payment sectorNatWest is to join the booming but controversial “buy now , pay later” market this summer, becoming the first UK high street bank to announce a move into the multibillion-pound sector.The bank is still majority taxpayer-owned – though only just, as the government stake is now about 51% – after a state bailout during the financial crisis. Its 18 million-plus customers may be surprised to learn it is to offer this form of unregulated credit, which lets people delay payment for items ranging from clothes to pet food. Continue reading...