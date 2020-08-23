NAU Support Student Food Pantries

RAPID CITY, S.D., Aug. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National American University (NAU) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Dallas College Virtual Conference Day 2020 on August 21st. Through this partnership, NAU is helping provide financial support for the Dallas College Food Pantries. This sponsorship will ensure the continued operation of a critical resource for students with food insecurities that has been severely depleted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"National American University has a long history of working with community and technical colleges to help working adults and other non-traditional students take the next step in their education and career journey. I know first-hand the great benefits of institutional food pantries for colleges, students, and the communities they serve and we are excited to work with Dallas College in support of local food resources that will help students be successful in reaching their educational goals," said Dr. Lynn Moore, Associate Provost and Graduate Dean at NAU.

Dallas College's annual virtual conference day event introduces district employees to new perspectives and enables them to expand their professional network. National American University is proud to have many graduates and current students who are also members of the Dallas College family.

For more information, please contact Amanda Oppel at 816.412.7702 or aoppel@national.edu.

About National American University

Regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, National American University has been preparing students for careers in technical and professional fields since 1941. Today, NAU offers online doctoral, master's, bachelor's associate, diploma, and certificate programs, including programs in Health Care Management, Business, Accounting, Technology, Criminal Justice, and Strategic Security.

About Dallas College

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dallas College consists of seven campuses in Dallas County, Texas that serve more than 70,000 students annually in academic, continuing education and adult education programs. Dallas College is one of the largest community college systems in Texas and offers associate degree and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, including one- and two-year certificates and degrees.

